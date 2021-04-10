[Teams] Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking for a win to move back into the top four when they take on Aston Villa at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes from the side that lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League last week. James Milner is given a recall to start alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho in midfield with Naby Keita making way.

Roberto Firmino is also brought back into the Liverpool starting eleven with Sadio Mane given a rest. Firmino lines-up along with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in the front three this afternoon.

Klopp has stuck with the same back four meaning that Nat Phillips keeps his place alongside Ozan Kabak in the middle of defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool.

Curtis Jones is ruled out of today’s game due to a minor muscle issue but the Reds have the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri on the bench as well as Keita and Mane.

As for Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins leads the line up front with Trezeguet and John McGinn offering support. Ross Barkley has to settle for a place on the bench while Jack Grealish remains on the sidelines through injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Davies, R Williams.

Aston Villa

Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz, Nakamba; Traoré, McGinn, Trézéguet; Watkins.

Subs: Heaton, Ahmed El Mohamady, Engels, Ramsey, Taylor, Davis, Barkley, Hause, El Ghazi