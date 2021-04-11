[Teams] Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Bramall Lane

Arsenal will be looking for a win when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes to the side that drew with Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night. Calum Chambers is fit to return at right-back meaning Hector Bellerin makes way while Pablo Mari comes in for Gabriel in the middle of the back four.

Cedric Soares is also named on the bench this evening with Bukayo Saka moving to left-back while Rob Holding keeps his place with David Luiz ruled out following a minor knee operation.

Emile Smith Rowe has been forced to miss the game due to an ankle injury and Martin Odegaard has also failed a late fitness test so Dani Ceballos is recalled to start along with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the Arsenal midfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses the game due to flu so Alexandre Lacazette keeps his place up front. Gabriel Martinelli is handed a rare start in the Arsenal attack while Nicolas Pepe comes in for Willian.

As for Sheffield United, David McGoldrick starts up front with Oliver Burke offering support. Oliver Norwood starts in midfield for the hosts while John Lundstram also keeps his place.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Egan, Ampadu, Stevens, Baldock, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Burke, McGoldrick

Subs: McBurnie, Mousset, Lowe, Jagielka, Foderingham, Bogle, Brewster, Bryan, Ndiaye

Arsenal

Leno, Chambers, Holding, Mari, Saka, Ceballos, Xhaka, Partey, Pepe, Lacazette, Martinelli

Subs: Bellerin, Gabriel, Willian, Cedric, Nelson, Elneny, Nketiah, Ryan, Azeez