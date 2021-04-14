[Teams] Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League tie this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change from the side that beat Aston Villa at the weekend with Sadio Mane recalled in attack. Diogo Jota is the man to make way as Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah retain their places in the Liverpool starting eleven.

The Reds boss has named an unchanged back four with Nat Phillips continuing alongside Ozan Kabak while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool.

James Milner perhaps surprisingly keeps his place in midfield at the expense of Thiago Alcantara. Gini Wijnaldum also starts once again along with Fabinho so Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have to settle for places on the bench.

As for Madrid, Karim Benzema is once again supported by Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio im attack with Eden Hazard out injured. Toni Kroos is joined by Luka Modric and Casemiro in midfield so Isco is among the subs for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, H. Davies, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, B. Davies, Williams, Cain, Clarkson

Real Madrid

Courtois, Valverde, Eder Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Subs: Marcelo, Lunin, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Altube, Park, Arribas, Chust