Man Utd vs Granada: Europa League Preview | Confirmed Team News | Expected Line-ups

Man Utd welcome Granada to Old Trafford this evening for the second-leg of their quarter final tie in Europa League.

In the first leg, Utd were able to bag two away goals, whilst Granada were left with no goals to their name. As a result, Granada need to score at least twice in the second leg to have any chance of progressing into the semi-finals.

United will be hoping to maintain their lead over Granada, perhaps aiming to score another goal early in the game in order to secure their place in the semis.

Team News

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are all suspended from the second-leg after they picked up yellow cards in last Thursday’s game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will therefore be forced into making some changes to his usual back four, alongside rotating other areas of the squad.

Eric Bailly has finally returned to Manchester, however, the Ivorian international will not be available for selection straight away. Therefore, the only two available centre-backs for Solskjaer are Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe.

In an interview with MUTV, Solskjaer mentioned that Marcus Rashford sat out training on Wednesday and is therefore a doubt for this game. This will be a blow to Man Utd, as Rashford has been battling with an injury for the past few weeks and it was hoped that it would be something he would be able to play through, which no longer seems to be the case.

A boost to the Utd squad comes in the form of Dan James – who missed Sunday’s game through injury – but has been confirmed as fit to play in this tie.

Granada will be missing Domingos Duarte who is banned from playing and Yan Brice Eteki who was believed to be suspended but has since been named in their travelling squad. Kenedy may be another doubt for Granada through injury.

Nevertheless, Roberto Soldado – former Tottenham striker – provides Granada with a squad boost as he will be travelling to Manchester after missing out on their game at the weekend.

Expected XIs

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, Matic; Pogba, Fernandes, James, Greenwood

David De Gea is expected to be in goal, rotating with Dean Henderson who played for Utd on Sunday.

At the back, Axel Tuanzebe will come in to the starting line-up to partner Victor Lindelof in the center of defence. Alex Telles will start on the left and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right.

Nemanja Matic may come into the starting line-up to partner Fred in the middle of the field as Scott McTominay is suspended from this game. Above them, Bruno Fernandes is likely to retain his spot for at least the first half of the game, depending on the scoreline. However, there is a chance he will be rotated at some point during the game with Donny van de Beek pushing for a recall.

With Marcus Rashford a doubt, Paul Pogba may retain his starting position on the left wing after a very impressive performance at the weekend. Dan James may also come straight back into the starting line-up on the right following confirmation of his fitness for the game.

Edinson Cavani played the full 90 minutes on Sunday, therefore it would not be a surprise to see him rested in this game, or being used as a substitute. This would allow for Mason Greenwood to start in the number 9 position after only playing the last 20 minutes of Sunday’s game.

Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Amad Diallo are all other potential options for Solskjaer to consider. Players on the bench for Utd will include youth players such as Shola Shoretire and Anthony Elanga.

Granada (4-2-3-1): Silva; Diaz, Sanchez, Vallejo, Neva; Gonalons, Herrera; Kenedy, Montoro, Puertas; Soldado.