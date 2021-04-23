Key man returns as Klopp makes 2 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Newcastle

Liverpool take on Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker is almost certain to keep his place between the sticks for Liverpool tomorrow so Adrian is likely to be on the bench again with Caoimhin Kelleher injured.

Defence: Klopp has confirmed that Nat Phillips will miss the visit of Newcastle this weekend as he’s still recovering from a thigh injury so he joins Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez on the sidelines.

With so many centre-backs out, Fabinho is expected to continue alongside Ozan Kabak in the middle of the Liverpool back four tomorrow. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also set to start once again for the Reds in the full-back positions.

Midfield: Jordan Henderson is still a few weeks away from returning from a groin injury and with Fabinho set to start in defence, Gini Wijnaldum could be asked to play in a deeper role against Newcastle.

Thiago Alcantara should keep his place in the Liverpool midfield but we could see one change in the middle of the park with James Milner making way as the 35-year-old has started the last few games.

Curtis Jones is back in contention after recovering from a knock while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another option for Klopp but Naby Keita could be handed a recall this weekend.

Forward: Diogo Jota didn’t train on Thursday but Klopp has confirmed the Portuguese international is available to face Newcastle. However, Jota may have to settle for a place on the bench as he may not be risked from the start.

Mohamed Salah is expected to be recalled to start after being on the bench for Liverpool’s draw at Leeds on Monday night. So the Egyptian could come-in for Jota to start alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this weekend.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: