[Teams] Man Utd vs AS Roma: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Manchester United entertain AS Roma at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled David De Gea in goal so Dean Henderson drops to the bench. United go with a familiar back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof lines-up alongside Harry Maguire while Luke Shaw continues at left-back.

Scott McTominay starts in midfield once again along with Fred so Paul Pogba is recalled to play out wide this evening. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield position for Manchester United so Donny van de Beek has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Marcus Rashford is fit enough to start for United while Edinson Cavani is recalled to lead the line up front so Mason Greenwood is named on the bench along with the likes of Daniel James, Juan Mata and Amad Diallo.

As for Roma, former Manchester United players Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan start this evening while Edin Dzeko starts up front. Lorenzo Pellegrini is another dangerman for the Italians so United will have to keep a close eye on him.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani

Subs: Grant, Henderson, Bailly, Mata, Greenwood, Diallo, James, Telles, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek, Tuanzebe

Roma

Pau Lopez, Smalling, Cristante, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan, Dzeko.

Subs: Mirante, Fuzato, Villar, Santon, Mayoral, Kumbulla, Carles Perez, Bruno Perez, Ciervo, Darboe