Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms triple injury boost but 8 men miss Burnley trip

Liverpool will look to keep their top four hopes alive with a win when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference and he’s provided a team news and injury update which includes the latest on a number of players.

Let’s start with the positive news and Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota’s injury isn’t as bad as first thought. The Portuguese international picked up the injury during Liverpool’s 4-2 win at Manchester United last week and was initially expected to miss the rest of the season while he was also considered a doubt for the Euro’s this summer.

However, Klopp says Jota was scanned again once the swelling went down and the injury isn’t as serious as they thought. The attacker won’t play against Burnley tomorrow but has a slight chance of featuring against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season and will be fit for the Euro’s.

Liverpool are also boosted by the news that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to the squad against Burnley after missing the win over West Brom through illness. James Milner is also back in training today so could be in the squad tomorrow after missing out recently with a muscle issue.

However, Naby Keita remains out with a muscle problem while Ozan Kabak won’t feature again this season so they remain on the sidelines along with Liverpool’s long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ben Davies.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Diogo, when the swelling went down, we did another picture and it looked better than in the first place with the first scan. With the CT [scan] you could see it better. “So, there is a tiny, tiny little chance for him for the weekend, but it depends how it improves now. We have to see that. “It is obviously good news for Portugal and for Diogo himself, with the Euros not in danger at all. That’s good, but if it’s good enough for us, we will see.” “Millie will train today but is that then enough for being involved tomorrow? I will see. “Ox was ill, [so] yes, Ox is back. Naby wasn’t part of team training yet so that will not be enough until tomorrow for sure. Ox was in team training so he is back.”

Liverpool travel to Turf Moor sitting fifth in the Premier League table but are just one point behind Chelsea and three behind third-placed Leicester so they need a win over Burnley to maintain their push for the top four.