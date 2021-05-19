[Teams] Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups from North London

Tottenham play their final home game of the season when they entertain Aston Villa in north London this evening.

Ryan Mason has selected Harry Kane to start up front amid reports the England international has asked for a move away from the club this summer. Hueng-min Son and Steven Bergwijn support Kane in attack this evening so Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela have to settle for places on the bench.

Dele Alli also gets another start for Tottenham while Harry Winks is chosen to partner Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in midfield so Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso miss out on places in the starting eleven.

Japhet Tanganga is chosen to start at right-back meaning Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty are on the bench while Sergio Reguilon keeps his place at left-back. Eric Dier partners Toby Alderweireld in the middle of the Tottenham defence so Davinson Sanchez is among the subs.

As for Villa, Jack Grealish starts and he’ll be the main threat for the visitors this evening. Ollie Watkins leads the line up front while John McGinn starts in midfield. Ross Barkley has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Højbjerg, Winks, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Bale, Lamela, Hart, Lo Celso, Aurier, Lucas Moura, Ndombele

Aston Villa

Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi, Watkins

Subs: Taylor, Douglas Luiz, Wesley, Steer, Barkley, Elmohamady, Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka