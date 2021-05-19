[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park

Arsenal play their final away game of the season when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight.

Mikel Arteta has named a strong side as Bernd Leno keeps his place in goal. Hector Bellerin is ruled out with a leg injury so Calum Chambers starts at right-back with Kieran Tierney keeping his place on the left.

Gabriel is preferred ahead of Pablo Mari as the Brazilian lines-up alongside Rob Holding in the middle of the Arsenal defence. Granit Xhaka returns to the squad after recovering from a groin injury but he’s only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench. Dani Ceballos is also among the substitutes so Mohamed Elneny keeps his place in midfield alongside Thomas Partey.

Arteta has given Nicolas Pepe a recall while Bukayo Saka keeps his place in the Arsenal attack so Willian and Gabriel Martinelli have to settle for places on the bench this evening.

Emile Smith Rowe was Arsenal’s match-winner against Chelsea last time out so he keeps his place with Martin Odegaard dropping to the bench. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts up front for the Gunners so Alexandre Lacazette misses out on a starting spot.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha starts in attack along with Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend. Gary Cahill marshalls the defence along with James Timkins.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Mitchell, McCarthy, Kouyate, Schlupp, Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Subs: Butland, van Aanholt, Ayew, Mateta, Clyne, Batshuayi, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi, Riedewald

Arsenal

Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Elneny; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Aubameyang

Subs: Ryan, Cedric, Mari, Xhaka, Ceballos, Odegaard, Willian, Lacazette, Martinelli.