[Teams] Burnley vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor

Liverpool will look to keep their top four hopes alive with a win when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change from the side that beat West Brom last time out. Alisson Becker will still be on a high following his dramatic winner at the Hawthorns and he starts in goal once again.

Liverpool go with an unchanged back four as Rhys Williams continues alongside Nat Phillips with a number of central defenders still out injured. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to continue his fine recent form at right-back while Andrew Robertson continues on the left.

Fabinho starts in the holding role for the visitors once again and Thiago Alcantara keeps his place in midfield. The one change Liverpool have made is Gini Wijnaldum being recalled in place of Curtis Jones – who drops to the bench.

With Diogo Jota ruled out through injury, Klopp has named a familiar front three as Roberto Firmino keeps his place up front and the Brazilian is supported by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah once again.

As for Burnley, Chris Wood leads the line up front and is supported by Johann Gudmundsson and Dwight McNeil. Will Norris starts in goal while James Tarkowski and Ben Mee marshall the defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Burnley

Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Wood

Subs: Barnes, Peacock-Farrell, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Nartey, Dunne, Richardson, Driscoll-Glennon

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, N Williams, Koumetio