Arsenal to make opening offer after holding talks over signing £40m star

Arsenal are set to launch an opening offer for Ruben Neves after holding talks about signing the £40m-rated Wolves midfielder this summer, according to various reports.

The Gunners endured a torrid campaign last season and missed out on European qualification for the first time in over 25 years after finishing way down in eighth position in the Premier League table.

Boss Mikel Arteta is now under serious pressure to get the club back challenging in the top four next season and the Spaniard is expected to overhaul his squad during the summer transfer window.

Midfield appears to be an area of concern as Granit Xhaka is being tipped for a move away from the Emirates Stadium with the Swiss international reportedly in talks over a possible move to AS Roma.

Goal claims negotiations are well underway between the two camps and while Roma are hoping to seal a deal at around £15m, Arsenal are reportedly ready to do business if £20m is put on the table.

Xhaka’s exit would leave a huge hole needing to be filled and Neves has emerged as a potential target in recent days with Goal claiming that Arsenal have held talks about signing the Portuguese international.

The report suggests that Wolves value Neves at around £35m but the Telegraph claims the midfielders asking price is closer to £40m – which could be an issue for cash-strapped Arsenal.

That won’t stop the Gunners from pushing ahead with their interest though as the Telegraph says Arsenal are set to test the waters with an opening offer. Talks are expected to accelerate once Xhaka’s exit is finalised.

Neves joined Wolves from Porto in 2017 and has impressed during his 176 appearances for the club while he’s also an established international with 20 caps to his name for Portugal.

The fact the 24-year-old has plenty of Premier League experience could be an important factor for Arsenal as they need Xhaka’s replacement to be ready to hit the ground running next season.

However, the big sticking point could be price. If Arsenal only get around £20m for Xhaka then it’s hard to see them being able to afford Neves if Wolves want £35m-£40m as money is extremely tight at the Emirates.