‘Personal terms agreed’: Fabrizio Romano gives update as Arsenal close in on 2 signings

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on two proposed deals as Arsenal close-in on moves to sign Brighton defender Ben White and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Lokonga.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he needs to overhaul a squad that’s finished outside the top six in the last two campaigns and missed out on European qualification altogether last season.

The Spanish coach is in the market for another centre-back after David Luiz will walk away from the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires next month and White has emerged as Arsenal’s prime target.

After weeks of negotiations, it looks like the Gunners are on the verge of agreeing a deal as The Athletic claims that Arsenal have submitted an improved offer worth £50m – which includes £5m worth of add-ons.

The proposal is close to Brighton’s asking price so the two clubs are now expected to reach an agreement soon and Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided his own update on the proposed deal.

According to the Italian transfer guru, Arsenal are confident they’ll sign White in the coming days and have already agreed personal terms with the centre-back ahead of his move to north London.

Romano revealed on Twitter:

Arsenal are confident to sign Ben White from Brighton in the next few days, as reported by @David_Ornstein. Work in progress on final fee, personal terms already agreed.

White starred for Brighton last season and is part of the England squad that booked their place in the last-16 of the European Championships so he’ll be an exciting addition to Arteta’s squad if Arsenal get this deal over the line.

Lokongo wants Arsenal

The Gunners are also in the market for another midfielder as Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are all set to leave this summer while Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have returned to Real Madrid.

Lokonga has been strongly linked with a move to north London after Arteta identified the youngster as a prime target having been suitably impressed by his development at Anderlecht.

After seeing an opening bid turned down, Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad claimed earlier this week that Arsenal have submitted an improved offer worth £12m [€14m] up front plus £2.5m [€3m] in bonuses.

The report says that the Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old but Anderlecht are yet to agree a deal and it’s left the door open for other potential suitors to try and hijack the move.

However, Romano provided an update on the situation by claiming today that Atalanta have now approached Lokonga to try and lure him to Italy but it appears the midfielder has his heart set on joining Arsenal.

Romano continued on Twitter:

Anderlecht midfielder Lokonga has been approached by Atalanta – he only wants Arsenal as priority.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Arsenal can get either of these deals over the line but it looks like they’re working hard to try and take White and Lokonga to the club as Arteta kick-starts his summer overhaul.