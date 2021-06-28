Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal in talks to sign £14.5m defender, player wants Gunners move

Arsenal are in talks over a potential deal to sign full-back Nuno Tavares and Benfica are prepared to do business if an offer in the region of £14.5m is put on the table, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Kieran Tierney recently committed himself to Arsenal after signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium and the Scottish international is certain to be Mikel Arteta’s first choice left-back next season.

However, with Sead Kolasinac expected to leave the Gunners on a permanent basis this summer, Arteta is in the market for a back-up left-back and it appears Tavares has emerged as a prime target for the Spanish coach.

That’s because Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that Arsenal are in talks with the 21-year-old’s agents to discuss a potential move to north London this summer.

Romano says Italian sides Lazio and Napoli are also interested in luring Tavares to Serie A but the player favours a move to Arsenal as he ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League.

The renowned transfer guru also claims that personal terms won’t be a problem with the Gunners and Benfica are ready to do business at around £12.8m to £14.5m [€15m-€17m] – a valuation which shouldn’t deter Arsenal.

Romano tweeted:

Arsenal are in direct contact with Nuno Tavares agents. Player priority is joining #AFC as he dreams of Premier League future, personal terms won’t be an issue – it’s up to Arsenal. ⚪️🔴 Lokonga has same priority: he’s not considering Serie A bids until Arsenal are in the race. https://t.co/m8S3FwY4h9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming days but Tavares could be a shrewd piece of business by Arsenal if they decide to push ahead with a move for the Portuguese Under-21 international.

The youngster joined Benfica’s youth academy in 2015 before breaking into the first team set-up four years later and has made over 40 appearances for the Portuguese giants over the past couple of years.

Tavares isn’t a player who’ll expect to be a regular starter at Arsenal just yet so will be content to learn the ropes from Tierney and gain experience in the cup competitions for the next few seasons.