Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal agree £7m deal to sign defender, personal terms also agreed

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Benfica star Nuno Tavares in a £7m deal. Fee and personal terms have been agreed.

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principal with Benfica to sign Nuno Tavares and the left-back has also agreed personal terms over a switch to the Emirates, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for another left-back to support Kieran Tierney as Sead Kolasinac spent last season out on loan and the Bosnian international is expected to secure a permanent move away from north London this summer.

Tierney has recently committed himself to Arsenal by signing a new long-term contract and will be the clubs first choice left-back next season but Arteta needs a player to act as back-up for the Scottish international – who had his fair share of injury issues last season.

Tavares has emerged as a prime target with widespread reports in recent days suggesting Arsenal are in talks with Benfica over a potential deal and it looks like there has been a breakthrough in negotiations.

Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter today to claim that Arsenal have now reached an agreement in principal with Benfica to sign Tavares for a guaranteed fee of £6.9m [€8m] plus add-ons.

Romano says personal terms and agents fees have also been agreed between Arsenal and the players camp with Tavares set to sign a five-year contract once the paperwork is finalised.

So it looks as though the Gunners are closing-in on what would be their first major signing of the summer and Tavares could prove to be a shrewd piece of business by the north London club.

The 21-year-old has developed into one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Portuguese football since breaking into the Benfica first team in 2019 having come through their youth academy.

Tavares has represented Portugal at Under-21 level and has made over 40 first team appearances for Benfica so he looks to have a bright future ahead of him if he continues to develop as expected over the coming years.

The youngster won’t expect to be a regular at Arsenal next season so should be content to learn from Tierney and gain experience in the domestic cup competitions if this move goes through without a hitch.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Ola

    June 29, 2021 at 11:41 am

    Learn from Tierney? Joke.

    Is Tierney better than Tavares? Just stop overhyping these average players

