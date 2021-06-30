Player heading to London for medical after Arsenal agree £8.6m deal

Nuno Tavares is expected to travel to London soon to undergo a medical after Arsenal agreed a deal worth £8.6m to sign the defender from Benfica, according to A Bola.

Mikel Arteta has been in the market for a new left-back this summer as he looks to strengthen his squad following a frustrating 2020/21 campaign that saw Arsenal miss out on European football for the first time in 25 years.

Kieran Tierney has signed a new long term contract at the Emirates and will be the clubs first choice left-back next season but with Sead Kolasinac set to leave, Arteta needs a back-up to support the Scottish international.

Tavares has emerged as the Spaniard’s prime target with widespread reports suggesting that Arsenal have been in negotiations with Benfica this month trying to thrash out a deal for the 21-year-old defender.

It appears those talks have reached a successful conclusion as A Bola claim today that Arsenal have agreed a deal that will see them pay Benfica £6.9m [€8m] up front and a further £1.7m [€2m] in add-ons.

The Portuguese publication says Tavares will travel to London ‘in the next few hours’ to undergo his medical and will sign a long-term contract that will see him triple his current wages.

As long as there are no last minute issues, Tavares looks set to become Arsenal’s first major signing of the summer window and he should prove to be a shrewd piece of business by the North Londoners.

The youngster has developed into one of the most highly-rated young players in Portuguese football since breaking into the Benfica first team set-up two years ago having progressed through their youth ranks.

Tavares has made over 40 appearances for the Portuguese giants and has represented his country at U21 level. The youngster will be content to act as back-up for Tierney next season and should get first team experience in the domestic cups.

The left-back is expected to be the first of several signings through the door at the Emirates with Arteta also reportedly in the market for a right-back, two midfielders, a goalkeeper and a creative attacking midfielder this summer.