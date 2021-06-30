Reports: Man Utd have agreed deal for £60m star but Chelsea could still hijack move

Chelsea could try and hijack Manchester United’s deal to sign £60m-rated Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer, according to reports via the Metro.

Varane has been with Madrid for the last 10 years having joined the club from Lyon in 2011 and he’s gone on to forge a reputation as one of the best defenders in Europe after leading the Spanish giants to 4 Champions Leagues and 3 La Liga titles.

However, the 28-year-old’s future at the Bernabeu is in serious doubt as he has just one year remaining on his contract and The Athletic reported recently that the defender has snubbed an offer of a two-year extension.

Widespread reports suggest that Varane has decided it’s time for a new challenge and the Independent reported last weekend that the player wants to join Manchester United after they renewed their interest in luring him to Old Trafford this summer.

United have long been linked with a move for Varane and it appears they could finally get their man as the Express cited Spanish journalist Pipi Estrada as saying on El Chiringuito TV that Man Utd have a ‘total agreement’ in place to sign the centre-back.

No fee was mentioned by Estrada but the Daily Mail have suggested that Madrid want around £60m for Varane’s signature, despite the fact he has just one year remaining on his contract and is showing no indication he’ll pen an extension.

Solskjaer is seemingly in the market for a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire next season amid on-going doubts over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, and it appears Varane could be close to sealing a big-money move to Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United could still face late competition for his signature as the Metro are citing Eurosport as reporting that Chelsea are also interested in Varane and could try and hijack United’s proposed move.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to strengthen his squad and a new centre-back is a priority as Antonio Rudiger is yet to sign a new contract while Thiago Silva turns 37 this year so a long-term replacement is needed.

Varane appears to be on Chelsea’s radar but they are yet to make any formal move so Man Utd are likely to be in the driving seat if the French international decides he wants to try his luck in the Premier League.

The defender is now free to resolve his future after France were knocked out of Euro 2020 following their dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to Switzerland so we could see developments over the coming days.