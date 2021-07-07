Di Marzio: Arsenal in talks to hijack Tottenham’s move for £17m star

Arsenal have joined Tottenham in holding talks with Bologna over a potential deal to sign defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Tomiyasu joined Bologna from Sint-Truiden in 2019 and he’s developed into one of the most highly-rated defenders in Serie A having impressed during his 63 appearances over the past two seasons.

The 22-year-old’s form has caught the attention of Tottenham with new boss Nuno Espirito Santo believed to be a keen admirer and widespread reports have claimed Spurs are in negotiations over a potential deal.

Espirito Santo is looking to revamp the squad he inherited from Jose Mourinho and it looks like the former Wolves manager has identified Tomiyasu as the man he wants to marshal his new-look defence next season.

According to The Sun, Tottenham have already agreed personal terms with Tomiyasu and are trying to thrash out a deal with Bologna with the Londoners prepared to pay up to £15.5m having seen a £12.9m bid rejected.

The newspaper says Bologna are demanding £17.2m for the defender but it looks like Tottenham’s reluctance to meet that valuation may have left the door open for Arsenal to try and hijack their proposed move.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has told Sky Sports News that Arsenal have joined their north London rivals in holding talks with Bologna over a potential deal for Tomiyasu this summer.

Mikel Arteta is also looking to overhaul his squad following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign and the Spaniard is in the market for a centre-back to replace David Luiz after he left the club following the expiration of his contract.

Arsenal are also on the look out for another right-back with Hector Bellerin tipped to leave the Emirates so Tomiyasu would be an ideal signing as he’s comfortable playing both as a central defender and at right-back.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress but it looks as though Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Tottenham over a deal to sign the Japanese international and he would be a solid addition for either club.