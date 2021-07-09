Liverpool to steal march on Man Utd by tabling formal offer for 26-year-old star

Liverpool are ready to formalise their interest in Saul Niguez as they look to sign the £34m-rated midfielder ahead of Manchester United, according to reports in Spain.

Niguez has been with Atletico his entire professional career having come through their youth ranks and he’s developed into one of the best all-round midfielders in Spanish football over the past few years.

The 26-year-old is now an important member of Diego Simeone’s starting eleven and he made 41 appearances in all competitions to help Atletico Madrid win the La Liga title last season.

However, Atletico are in financial difficulty and need to sell in order to raise funds for their summer transfer plans and it appears Simeone is ready to sacrifice Niguez if a suitable offer arrives.

The Spaniard’s are expected to sign Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese and already have the likes of Koke, Thomas Lemar, Hector Herrera, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcos Llorente on the books so they’re well stocked in midfield.

The situation has seemingly alerted clubs here in the Premier League as Diario AS claims Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Niguez and could step-up their interest this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to strengthen his squad and Man Utd are being linked with midfielders amid uncertainly surrounding the future of Paul Pogba – who has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford and is yet to agree terms on an extension.

United could be eyeing Niguez as a potential replacement for the Frenchman but it looks like Liverpool are ready to steal a march on their rivals as the Spanish publication says the Reds are preparing a £34m [€40m] bid.

Liverpool have long been linked with Niguez and it looks like Jurgen Klopp is ready to step-up his pursuit as he attempts to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum – who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

AS suggests that Atletico are prepared to accept an offer well below Niguez’s £128m [€150m] buy out clause and acknowledge they’re unlikely to receive a better offer than the £34m Liverpool are prepared to pay.

Man Utd could formalise their interest with a rival offer which could create a bidding war but Niguez would be an excellent signing for either club if they could manage to lure the Spanish international to England this summer.