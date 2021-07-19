Report: Liverpool & Man Utd in talks with agent over deal to sign £43m star

Saul Niguez’s agent has made contact with Liverpool and Manchester United to discuss a potential move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder this summer, according to reports in Spain via TeamTalk.

Niguez has been with Atletico his entire professional career having progressed through their youth ranks and he’s developed into a top class midfielder since establishing himself in the first team set-up.

The 26-year-old has been an integral member of Diego Simeone’s side in recent years and he made 41 appearances in all competitions to help Atletico Madrid win the La Liga title ahead of rivals Real Madrid last season.

However, his future is in doubt as Atletico need to raise money to help fund Simeone’s transfer plans this summer and it appears Niguez could be sacrificed as he’s one of the most sellable assets in the squad. Not only that, but Atletico are also well-stocked in midfield and bolstered their ranks further with the signing of Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese last week.

The situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League as Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this month that Atletico were prepared to sell for £43m [€50m] and Liverpool and Manchester United were showing a keen interest in signing Niguez.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a central midfielder after Gini Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer and it appears Liverpool have identified Niguez as a potential replacement.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer is also working hard to strengthen his squad but doubts surround the future of Paul Pogba as he’s in the final year of his contract and no progress has been made over an extension. If United are forced to cash-in on the Frenchman, then Niguez has been mentioned in the media as a possible replacement.

Barcelona have also been linked with the Spanish international recently but TeamTalk are citing a report from the print version of AS that claims talks over a potential swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann have failed to progress.

The Spanish publication says Niguez’s agent has now made contact with Liverpool and Man Utd to discuss a move to England and the midfielder is open to the idea of playing in the Premier League next season.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but Niguez would be an excellent signing for either club. As it stands, it appears Liverpool have the most serious interest but we cannot discount Man Utd stepping-up their pursuit if Pogba doesn’t sign an extension soon.