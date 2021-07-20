Agent confirms Arsenal have tabled offer to sign 23-year-old international star

Italian agent Andrea D’Amico has confirmed Arsenal have submitted a £34m [€40m] bid for Manuel Locatelli as they battle Juventus to sign the Sassuolo midfielder, according to the Evening Standard.

Mikel Arteta is desperately trying to strengthen his squad this summer after Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season and the Gunners announced the arrival of Belgian midfielder Albert Lokonga on Monday.

However, Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have returned to Real Madrid following loan spells last season, Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille while Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are expected to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

It means Arteta is in the market for at least one more midfielder and Locatelli has emerged as a prime target with widespread reports in recent weeks suggesting Arsenal are trying to lure the Italian international to England.

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali claimed earlier this month that Arsenal had submitted a formal offer for the 23-year-old and agent D’Amico has now confirmed the £34m [€40m] bid.

D’Amico is the agent of Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli and reports suggest the Old Lady have offered Sassuolo the 20-year-old plus £25m in exchange for Locatelli’s signature. And although D’Amico says Juventus are keen to sign Locatelli, he denies Fagioli has been offered as part exchange.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, D’Amico is quoted by the Evening Standard as saying:

“Juventus would like to sign Locatelli and Arsenal have already offered €40m. “But I can assure you that, as of today, Fagioli has not been included in the deal. “Massimiliano Allegri wants to see him in training to understand if he can be useful during the season.”

So it looks like Arsenal are making a serious effort to sign Locatelli and he’d be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad if they could manage to pull it off as he’s become one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

Locatelli showcased his qualities this summer after helping Italy win Euro 2020 and he’s best known for his superb work-rate, passing range and ability to drive the ball forward from deep areas.

However, while Arsenal have reportedly put forward the best financial package to Sassuolo, Locatelli favours a move to Juventus as he wants to play Champions League football next season so the Gunners still face a battle to lure him to North London.