Report: Player keen on Arsenal move as Arteta eyes swoop to sign £40m star

Arsenal are showing a keen interest in signing Tammy Abraham and the out-of-favour Chelsea striker is open to making a potential £40m switch across London this summer, according to The Athletic.

Mikel Arteta is working hard revamping his squad after another disappointing eighth placed finish last season and the Gunners boss has already snapped-up young duo Nuno Tavares and Albert Lokonga.

The Spanish coach is expected to make several further signings over the coming weeks with a centre-back, right-back, goalkeeper and attacking midfielder reportedly among his priorities.

However, Arteta is also being tipped to shake things up in attack too with a new striker on the agenda and Abraham has emerged as a potential target with The Athletic confirming Arsenal are interested in signing the Chelsea hitman.

The report says Abraham is admired by several key figures at the Emirates and the 23-year-old is open to joining Arsenal after being made aware of their interest in signing him this summer.

Abraham has been with Chelsea his entire career having come through their youth system and he broke into the first team set-up two years ago when he scored an impressive 18 goals during the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the England international fell out-of-favour when Thomas Tuchel arrived in January 2021 and featured in just 17 minutes of Premier League action during the second half of last season.

Abraham is understandably keen to secure regular first team football and Chelsea are reportedly ready to cash-in on the youngster as they look to make room for a marquee striker such as Erling Haaland.

Arsenal are ready to take advantage of the situation and The Athletic says the Gunners are keen to sign Abraham on an initial loan deal but Chelsea would prefer to sell for a fee worth around £40m.

Money is tight at the Emirates this summer so Arsenal will have to sell before they could afford such a figure and any potential deal for Abraham is dependent on the North Londoners being able to offload one, maybe two, of their current forwards.

Alexandre Lacazette is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates and he’s the most likely to leave in order to make room for Abraham with Arsenal ready to cash-in on the 29-year-old if a suitable offer arrives.

Eddie Nketiah’s future is also in doubt as he’s yet to sign a new contract and the youngster is expected to be sold over the coming weeks with clubs in England and Germany linked.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Abraham would be an excellent replacement for Lacazette if Arsenal could pull it off as the Englishman would offer a different dimension in the final third.