[Photo] Player snapped leaving London Colney after completing move to Arsenal

Ben White was snapped leaving London Colney today after finalising his £50m move to Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

White has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal all summer after Mikel Arteta identified the Brighton star as his number one target as he looks to strengthen his options in the middle of defence.

The Gunners are in the market for another centre-back after David Luiz left the club following the expiration of his contract and Arsenal have been locked in negotiations with Brighton trying to thrash out a deal for White.

After seeing two offers rejected, Arsenal finally agreed a deal with the Seagulls and the Daily Mail are one of several media outlets claiming Brighton will receive £50m plus a percentage of any future sale.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that White was due to undergo his medical on Wednesday and reporters Fabrizio Romano and Charles Watts both claim the defender was at Arsenal’s London Colney training base today finalising his move.

Romano claims all the paperwork has been signed, personal terms have been agreed and White has now completed his move to Arsenal so all that remains is for the transfer to be formally announced.

A photo of White leaving London Colney on Wednesday in a black 4×4 has been doing the rounds on social media and Football London journalist Chris Wheatley responded to the snap with ‘soon’ and ‘signing’ emojis – indicating the move will be announced soon.

So it looks as though White is now set to be unveiled as an Arsenal player and he’ll become Arteta’s third major signing of the summer following the arrival of highly-rated duo Nuno Tavares and Albert Lokonga.

White should prove to be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad as he’s developed into one of the best young defenders in the Premier League since establishing himself in the Brighton first team.

The 23-year-old was one of their best players last season and earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships this summer so he has a huge future ahead of him.

Once White’s move is confirmed, Arsenal are expected to focus their attention on bringing in another goalkeeper, central midfielder, playmaker and possibly another striker if they can offload some unwanted players.