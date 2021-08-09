Di Marzio: Tottenham ready to table bid but Arsenal also keen on £50m attacker

Tottenham are willing to submit their opening offer for Dusan Vlahovic but Arsenal are also eyeing a move for the £50m-rated Fiorentina attacker this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Vlahovic has developed into one of the most exciting young players in Italian football since moving to Fiorentina from Partizan in 2018 and he netted 21 goals in his 37 appearances last season despite the club finishing in the bottom half of the Serie A table.

The 21-year-old’s impressive form has alerted top clubs throughout Europe with Tottenham Hotspur among a host of names to be heavily linked with the Serbian international in recent weeks.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo is revamping the squad he inherited from Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese coach is on the look out for another forward amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Harry Kane.

The England talisman has indicated he wants to leave White Hart Lane this summer with Man City strongly linked and Di Marzio claims Tottenham have identified Vlahovic as a potential replacement for their skipper.

If Kane successfully secures a move away from north London, the Italian journalist says Spurs are ready to submit their offer for Vlahovic but will face stiff competition for his signature this summer.

Not only are Atletico Madrid preparing an offer for the Serbian, but Di Marzio says Arsenal are also showing a keen interest in the striker and could make a move for him if their pursuit of Tammy Abraham comes to nothing.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his attack ahead of the new season and the Gunners boss is hoping to raise funds for a new forward with the sales of Alexandre Lacazette, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah.

It looks like Vlahovic is now on Arsenal’s radar and they could do-battle with Tottenham over a deal but the north London duo won’t find it easy doing business with Fiorentina if they enter negotiations.

According to Di Marzio, the Serie A outfit are hoping to tie Vlahovic down to a new contract and will only be tempted to cash-in if an offer worth at least £50m [€60m] is put on the table this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop as we head into the final weeks of the transfer window but Vlahovic is a huge talent and would be an exciting signing if either Arsenal or Tottenham could lure him to England.