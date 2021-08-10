Arsenal given clear run to sign 33-cap international star after Man Utd end interest

Arsenal have been given a clear run to sign Kieran Trippier after Manchester United ended their interest in the £34m-rated Atletico Madrid full-back, according to reports via The Sun.

Trippier has enjoyed an excellent two-year spell in Spain having joined Atletico from Tottenham in 2019 and he played an important role in helping Diego Simeone’s men win the La Liga title ahead of Real Madrid last season.

However, the 33-cap England international is reportedly keen to return to the Premier League this summer and Trippier has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United over recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was expected to bring in another right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka next season and the Man Utd boss had made Trippier his primary transfer target.

However, The Sun are citing a report from the Mirror that claims United have now ended their interest as Solskjaer has decided to give Diogo Dalot a chance to establish himself at Old Trafford after impressing in pre-season.

Dalot has struggled to hold down a first team place at Man Utd since arriving from Porto in 2018 and he spent last season out on loan at AC Milan. The 22-year-old was expected to head back to Italy this summer but the newspaper says Solskjaer now wants to keep the Portuguese international to act as understudy to Wan-Bissaka.

Bellerin replacement?

Manchester United’s decision to end their interest in Trippier will come as a boost to Arsenal as The Sun says the Gunners have now been given a clear run to sign the Atletico Madrid star this summer.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for further reinforcements and the Arsenal boss has been tipped to sign another right-back amid speculation that Hector Bellerin will be on the move this month.

The report suggests that Trippier has been identified as a potential replacement so Arsenal could step-up their pursuit of the former Tottenham full-back now that Man Utd are out of the running.

However, Arsenal will need to be prepared to dig deep if they want to get a deal agreed as The Sun says Atletico Madrid are demanding £34m for Trippier’s signature this summer.

Money is tight at the Emirates after they splashed out £50m on Ben White so it remains to be seen whether Arsenal bosses will be prepared to sanction a £34m move for Trippier – who turns 31 in September.