Arsenal in talks to hijack Tottenham’s £60m move after offering ace £275k-a-week deal

Arsenal are in talks to try and hijack Tottenham’s £60m move for Lautaro Martinez after telling the Inter Milan hitman they’re prepared to pay him £275,000-a-week, according to Europsport.

Martinez has developed into one of the most exciting strikers in Europe since joining Inter from Racing Club in 2018 and he’s contributed 40 goals and 19 assists in the last two seasons to help the San Siro giants win the Serie A title.

The 23-year-old’s impressive form has attracted interest from the Premier League with Arsenal and Tottenham among the clubs being strongly linked with a move for the South American attacker this summer.

Spurs appeared to have stolen a march on their rivals with The Times one of several media outlets reporting earlier this week that Tottenham have agreed a £60m deal with Inter Milan for Martinez.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly keen to partner the Argentinean international with Harry Kane up front but Martinez would also be an excellent replacement for Kane should he successfully force a move this summer.

However, Martinez is yet to agree to a move to Tottenham and it looks like Arsenal are hoping to hijack their attempts to land the striker as Eurosport claims the Gunners have held talks about a possible transfer.

While no formal offer has been put forward to Inter yet, Eurosport says Arsenal have discussed personal terms and offered Martinez a lucrative £275,000-a-week contract if he opts for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has already spent over £70m on three new signings so far this summer but the Spaniard needs to further strengthen his squad if Arsenal are to compete for the top four again this coming season.

A new striker is seemingly on the agenda with Martinez emerging as a key target but the Gunners will need to offload at least one of Alexandre Lacazette or Eddie Nketiah in order to make room for the Argentine.

Martinez would be a sensational signing for either Tottenham or Arsenal and Eurosport claims the player is open to a move this summer, however, Inter Milan are yet to make a final decision on whether they’re prepared to sell.

The Italians are in financial trouble but after agreeing to sell Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea in a £90m+ deal, the report suggests that Inter Milan will now block the sale of Martinez as they don’t want to lose both their star strikers in one summer.