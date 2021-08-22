[Teams] Southampton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s

Manchester United will be looking to build on their impressive win on the opening weekend when they take on Southampton at St Mary’s this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a couple of changes from the side that beat Leeds United 5-1 with Nemanja Matic recalled to start alongside Fred in midfield. Scott McTominay is the man to make way as Paul Pogba keeps his place on the wing after an impressive display last weekend.

Anthony Martial is also recalled to start in the Man Utd attack with Dan James dropping to the bench. Mason Greenwood keeps his place in the final third following his excellent goal-scoring display last time out while Bruno Fernandes once again starts in the attacking midfield role.

That means Manchester United’s big summer signing Jadon Sancho must settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon. Raphael Varane is also named on the bench as Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw once again occupy the full-back positions for United while David De Gea keeps his place in goal with Dean Henderson still lacking fitness. Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek are among the subs for the visitors.

As for Southampton, Theo Walcott starts in attack along with Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong so Nathan Redmond and Shane Long have to make-do with place on the bench this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Southampton

McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse Walcott, Djenepo, Adams, Armstrong

Subs: Forster, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Valery, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Tella, Redmond, Long

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred. Fernandes, Pogba, Martial, Greenwood.

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Varane, McTominay, Van de Beek, Lingard, Mata, James, Sancho