Report: Arsenal to make move for £34m star as Arteta eyes late transfer swoop

Arsenal are ready to launch a late move to sign Kieran Trippier before the transfer window closes but are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their £34m asking price, according to The Sun.

Mikel Arteta is desperately working to revamp his squad this summer and has already splashed around £130m on the signings of Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard.

However, the Gunners boss is still hoping to bring in at least one more new addition before the window closes next week and a right-back is reportedly a priority as it’s become an area of concern for Arsenal.

Hector Bellerin has fallen out-of-favour under Arteta and has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer while Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares have struggled during Arsenal’s opening two games of the new season.

A solution is needed and The Sun says Arsenal are ready to make a late move to try and sign Trippier but are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their asking price – which has been set at the full value of the players £34m release clause.

Trippier has just one year left on his contract at Atletico and the report says Arsenal were told last month that the England international is keen to return to the Premier League following two years in Spain.

Atletico are also desperate to offload players to help balance the books so Arsenal may be confident they’ll lower their demands over the coming days as otherwise they’ll risk losing Trippier for nothing next summer.

The former Tottenham full-back has also failed to start in either of Atletico’s opening two games of the new campaign, which will give Arsenal further confidence that the Spaniard’s are prepared to do business.

However, the newspaper says Atletico are reluctant to do Arsenal any favours after the two clubs fell out over Thomas Partey’s move to north London last year and the La Liga outfit also know Arteta is desperate for a right-back before the window closes.

Therefore, they’re prepared to try and play hardball over Trippier’s fee. The Sun says Atletico may be interested in Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but any part-exchange deal would be difficult and Arsenal don’t have a replacement striker lined-up if either of the duo depart.

It’s going to be interesting to see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like Arsenal are going to make a late move to try and sign Trippier and he’d be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad if they could get a deal agreed.