Talks underway as Man Utd look to hijack Chelsea’s bid to sign £200k-a-week star

Manchester United could be set to hijack Chelsea’s bid to sign Saul Niguez with the midfielder expected to leave Atletico Madrid before the window closes next week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Saul has been with Atletico Madrid his entire professional career after coming through the youth ranks at the club and he’s been an important part of Diego Simeone’s side over the past few years since breaking into the first team.

The 26-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions to help Atletico win the La Liga title ahead of rivals Real Madrid last season but his future at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is in serious doubt.

Widespread reports in recent weeks have claimed Atletico are open to letting Saul leave as they look to balance the books following the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul and The Times says the midfielder has now been told to find a new club before the window closes at the end of the month.

The situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League and Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea opened transfer talks to sign Saul ‘days ago’ and have now put an official offer on the table to sign the player on an initial loan with the option to buy next summer.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is in the market for another midfielder to compete with Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante after letting Billy Gilmour leave on loan and it looks like the German coach is hoping to land Saul.

However, Chelsea could now face stiff competition as Manchester United have also been strongly linked with a move for Saul this month and Romano says the Red Devils have stepped up their interest recently.

Regarding Ñíguez to #MUFC, I know that the player was discussed by people at United as recently as this morning, so the interest is genuine. And there is currently an open dialogue between United and Saúl’s representatives — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 24, 2021

According to the Guardian journalist, United have ‘asked for’ Saul in the last 24 hours and could push to sign the Spanish international during the closing days of the window. This is supported by fellow journalist Jonathan Shrager as he also claims United have a ‘genuine’ interest in signing Saul and are in talks with his representatives.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being tipped to bring in another midfielder before the end of the month as Man Utd need competition for Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.

Paul Pogba can obviously play centrally but he’s impressed in a wider role lately so it looks like Solskjaer wants another option in midfield and United are now battling it out with Chelsea to sign Saul.

The Spaniard would be a terrific addition to either squad but The Times says Saul earns around £200,000-a-week at Atletico so United and Chelsea will have to match those wages if they want to get a deal agreed.