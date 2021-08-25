[Teams] West Brom vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Hawthorns

Arsenal take on West Brom at the Hawthorns tonight in the second round of the League Cup with manager Mikel Arteta under huge pressure to get a result.

The Gunners boss has named a strong side for tonight’s game with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale handed his debut having joined Arsenal from Sheffield United last week. Bernd Leno drops to the bench.

Martin Odegaard is also handed his first start since joining Arsenal on a permanent basis from Real Madrid while Nuno Tavares makes his first full start for the club. The Portuguese defender is joined by Calum Chambers and Rob Holding in the back four with Pablo Mari named on the bench.

Sead Kolasinac is perhaps a surprise starter as he’s been strongly linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer. Kieran Tierney isn’t involved after limping out of the defeat to Chelsea at the weekend with cramp.

Mohamed Elneny is recalled to start alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield so Albert Sambi Lokonga gets a rest. Emile Smith Rowe is also dropped to the bench along with Gabriel Martinelli as Bukayo Saka is recalled to the attack.

Pierre-Emerick Auabmeyang is also back in the Arsenal starting eleven for the first time this season with Nicolas Pepe keeps his place on the wing for the visitors. Alexandre Lacazette is named on the bench for the first time this campaign.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Brom

Palmer, Shotton, Kipre, Taylor, Ingram, Snodgrass, Castro, Reach, Fellows, Zohore, Tulloch

Subs: Cann, Gardner-Hickman, Richards, King, Delaney, Faal, Malcolm

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tavares, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Pepe, Saka, Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Mari, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette.