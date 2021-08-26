Team news: Arsenal boss confirms fresh injury blow after offering update on key trio

Arsenal will be looking to build on their League Cup win when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update that included the latest on Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Gabriel.

After being a substitute during Arsenal’s opening two Premier League games following his late return to pre-season training, Saka started against West Brom at the Hawthorns in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

The England international was in terrific form as he scored during the 6-0 win but Arteta has confirmed Saka picked up a knock. The young winger was seen limping during the closing stages of the match after being on the wrong end of a strong tackle and Arteta says he’ll need to be assessed ahead of the trip to City.

Gabriel is yet to feature this season after picking up a knee injury while away with Brazil at the Olympics this summer, however, the centre-back returned to training this week. Arteta says they will assess Gabriel’s fitness on Friday to see whether he’ll be able to return to the squad for Arsenal’s clash with Man City this weekend.

White missed Arsenal’s win over West Brom and the defeat to Chelsea last weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. Arteta says the centre-back is asymptomatic and is ‘feeling good’ so the club are hoping to get him back in action as quickly as possible.

The Gunners boss suggested there are a couple of doubts from the win over West Brom so the players will be checked over at training ahead of the trip to Manchester City.

Arteta told Arsenal.com:

on Bukayo Saka taking a knock…

He was limping after the match and we will see today how that reacts, but he had a knock, yeah. on Gabriel’s fitness…

He’s getting closer. He had a couple of sessions with the team, but we don’t know. Let’s see tomorrow how he is. on Ben White…

He’s asymptomatic. He’s been feeling good and as quick as we can, we’re going to bring him back to training and start to play games with us again. on whether there are any injury concerns…

We have one or two doubts from the previous game, so we will know more when we all train together.

Arsenal fans will be praying Saka is passed fit this weekend as he’s a vital player for the club and it will also be a big boost if Gabriel is able to make his return – especially with White still on the sidelines.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will continue to be without Thomas Partey as he’s still recovering from an ankle injury while Kieran Tierney will be checked over after being forced off with severe cramp against Chelsea last weekend.

Hector Bellerin is also on the sidelines with a thigh problem, Eddie Nketiah is nursing an ankle injury while Alex Runarsson and Willian are out due to covid.