Team news update: Arsenal confirm major triple injury boost ahead of Man City trip

Arsenal have confirmed a triple injury boost ahead of their trip to Manchester City this weekend with Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin all available for the game.

Saka started his first match of the season against West Brom in midweek and scored during the impressive 6-0 League Cup victory. The winger finished the game limping after being on the wrong end of a strong tackle which sparked fears he could miss the City game this weekend.

However, Arsenal have revealed some positive news after confirming Saka is back in full training and is available for selection when the Gunners travel to the Premier League champions on Saturday lunchtime.

Tierney missed the League Cup clash on Wednesday night after suffering severe cramp during Arsenal’s defeat to Chelsea last weekend but the full-back is back in contention to face Man City tomorrow.

In a triple boost for Arsenal, Bellerin is also available again after recovering from a thigh injury that kept him out of the last two matches so the Spaniard could be recalled to start at right-back this weekend.

There is more positive news for the Gunners as Gabriel is back in full training after recovering from a knee injury that he sustained while away with Brazil at the Olympics. However, the defender isn’t expected to feature against City as he started for the U23’s this afternoon.

Arsenal have also provided an update on Thomas Partey and confirmed the midfielder is aiming to return to training next week as he looks to overcome an ankle injury that’s kept him out of action so far this season.

Ben White has missed Arsenal’s last two matches after testing positive for Covid and the club will continue to monitor his fitness ahead of the City game while Eddie Nketiah is due back in training early next month as he bids to recover from an ankle injury.

An update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Hector Bellerin

Right thigh. Hector is now back in full training and available for selection after missing the last two matches with a tight thigh. Gabriel Magalhaes

Right knee. Gabriel sustained an injury to his right knee whilst with the Brazilian Olympic Squad. Gabriel is progressing well and is now back in training with the squad. Eddie Nketiah

Right ankle. Eddie sustained bruising to his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on 1 August. Eddie is working hard with the medical team and is aiming to be back in training in early September. Thomas Partey

Right ankle. Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on 1 August. Thomas is working hard with the medical team and is aiming to be back in training with the squad next week. Ben White

Ben tested positive for Covid-19 and has missed the last two matches. Ben’s health and fitness will be continually monitored ahead of Saturday. Bukayo Saka

Right knee. Bukayo is in full training and available for selection after taking a knock to his knee during Wednesday’s match. Kieran Tierney

Kieran is in full training and available for selection after suffering from cramps in his thigh during Sunday’s match and being rested for Wednesday’s match at West Bromwich Albion.

Arsenal also confirmed that Willian and Alex Runarsson are available again after missing the last three matches due to covid but neither player is expected to be involved in the matchday squad against Man City.

The Gunners head to the Etihad Stadium sitting 19th in the Premier League table after losing their opening two matches so Mikel Arteta is under pressure to get a positive result against his former employers tomorrow.