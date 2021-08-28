[Teams] Man City vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium

Arsenal arrive at the Etihad Stadium this lunchtime desperately needing a positive result against defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta is under pressure already following a disastrous start to the new season that has seen the Gunners lose their opening two games 2-0 to Brentford and Chelsea so the Spaniard needs a performance against his former employers.

Bukayo Saka is passed fit to start in attack after recovering from a knock that he sustained against West Brom in midweek and he starts in attack along with Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameuang – who leads the line after scoring a hat trick against West Brom in midweek.

It looks like Arsenal will be lining-up with a back three as Sead Kolasinac keeps his place along with Rob Holding and Calum Chambers. Cedric Soares starts on the right flank with Pablo Mari and Nuno Tavares on the bench.

Emile Smith Rowe starts along with Granit Xhaka in midfield so Albert Sambi Lokonga has to settle for a place on the bench. Nicolas Pepe misses out on the game today as the Arsenal winger is unwell.

Manchester City start with Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus in attack while Jack Grealish also starts so Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have to settle for places on the bench. Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo and Rodri all start in midfield with Kevin De Bruyne ruled out.

Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo are the full-backs this afternoon while Aymeric Laporte starts alongside Ruben Dias in defence so John Stones is among the substitutes for City.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Jesus.

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer.

Arsenal

Leno, Chambers, Holding, Kolašinac, Cedric, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Tierney, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang (C)

Subs: Lacazette, Okonkwo, Elneny, Martinelli, Maitland-Niles, Ramsdale, Sambi Lokonga, Marí, Tavares