Team news: Arsenal confirm major triple injury boost but duo out of Norwich clash

Arsenal will look to get their season up and running with a win when they entertain Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, the club have released a team news and injury update on Arsenal.com which includes the latest on the fitness of several first team players including Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Ben White, Granit Xhaka, Mo Elneny and Eddie Nketiah.

Gabriel is yet to feature for Arsenal’s first team this season having picked up a knee injury while away with the Brazil squad at the Olympics during the summer. However, the centre-back has been back in full training in recent weeks and is now available for selection this weekend.

Partey has also missed Arsenal’s opening four games in all competitions after suffering an ankle injury during pre-season but the midfielder is now fully recovered and is in contention to face Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

Summer signing White made his Arsenal debut during the defeat to Brentford on the opening weekend of the new season before being ruled out due to Covid. However, in a triple boost, the centre-back has been given the all-clear to resume full training and is available for selection against the Canaries.

There is also positive news on Nketiah as the young striker has overcome an ankle injury and is available for selection this weekend but it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will include him in his match-day squad.

It’s not all good news though as Arsenal have confirmed that Elneny is facing 2-3 weeks on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury while Xhaka will start his three-match suspension after being sent off against Man City before the international break.

The update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Mohamed Elneny

Left hamstring. Mo has suffered a hamstring strain and is aiming to be back in full training in two to three weeks. Gabriel Magalhaes

Right knee. Gabriel is now back in full training and available for selection. Eddie Nketiah

Right ankle. Eddie is now back in full training and available for selection. Thomas Partey

Right ankle. Thomas is now back in full training and available for selection. Ben White

Covid-19. Ben is now back in full training and available for selection. Granit Xhaka

Suspended. Further to receiving a red card against Manchester City, Granit is serving the first of a three-match suspension.

Arteta held his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s also provided an update on Emile Smith Rowe – who was sent home from the England U21 camp due to illness. The Arsenal boss told reporters that Smith Rowe is still carrying the illness and will need to be assessed over the next couple of days to determine whether he’ll be available against Norwich.

So the serious injury situations at Arsenal are clearing up with the likes of Gabriel and Partey back in contention but the Gunners look light in midfield with Xhaka and Elneny definitely out and Smith Rowe a major doubt. Albert Sambi Lokonga also picked up a minor knock while away with Belgium this week but there’s been no update on the midfielder as yet.

Arsenal head into the weekend action sitting bottom of the Premier League table with zero points to show from their opening three matches so Arteta is under huge pressure to pick up their first win with victory over Norwich on Saturday.