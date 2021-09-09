Ronaldo starts as Solskjaer makes 2 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Newcastle

Manchester United take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea was excellent during the win over Wolves before the international break and fully deserves to keep his place between the sticks this weekend.

Defence: Man Utd have no fresh injury concerns in defence so Solskjaer is likely to stick with the same back four that started during the 1-0 win at Molineaux two weeks ago.

Luke Shaw should therefore keep his place at left-back while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will retain his spot ahead of Diogo Dalot at right-back. Raphael Varane has made an impressive start to life at United so the Frenchman is expected to start alongside Harry Maguire against Newcastle.

That means Victor Lindelof will have to make do with a place among the Manchester United substitutes while Alex Telles and Phil Jones are out through injury.

Midfield: Fred is set to miss Manchester United’s game this weekend after FFIA imposed a five-day ban on all players who skipped international duty during the break.

Scott McTominay is out following groin surgery and although Donny van de Beek is pushing to start, Nemanja Matic is expected to get the nod to line-up alongside Paul Pogba in the middle of the park.

Ronaldo starts

Attack: All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese superstar is set to make his second debut for United following his sensational move from Juventus late last month. The 36-year-old has trained with his new team-mates and was in excellent form for Portugal during the break so there’s no reason why Solskjaer won’t start Ronaldo up front against Newcastle.

That would see Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial missing out but they’d be dangerous options from the bench. Jadon Sancho has recovered from a minor knock so he’s fit to keep his place in the Manchester United attack this weekend.

Marcus Rashford remains out following shoulder surgery so we should see Mason Greenwood keeping his place – although he’s likely to move out to the right-wing after Dan James joined Leeds last week.

Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira are other options for Solskjaer but the trio are expected to battle for places among the substitutes.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: