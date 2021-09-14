[Teams] Young Boys vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups as Ronaldo and van de Beek start

Manchester United begin their Champions League campaign when they take on Young Boys in Bern this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong side for their opening group stage game as Cristiano Ronaldo keeps his place up front after scoring twice on his second debut for the club at the weekend.

Paul Pogba also starts once again for Man Utd after another impressive display on Saturday while Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho support Ronaldo in attack. Mason Greenwood has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Donny van de Beek is given a chance to impress as he’s recalled to start in midfield alongside Fred meaning Nemanja Matic drops to the bench but Scott McTominay hasn’t travelled to Switzerland as he’s still recovering from groin surgery.

Manchester United make one change in defence as Victor Lindelof comes in alongside Harry Maguire so Raphael Varane is given a rest. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw keep their places in the full-back positions so the likes of Diogo Dalot and Eric Bailly have to settle for places among the substitutes.

David De Gea once again keeps goal for Man Utd with Dean Henderson still working his way to full fitness. Anthony Martial and Juan Mata are options from the bench for Solskjaer while Jesse Lingard is also among the subs despite scoring at the weekend.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Young Boys

Von Ballmoos; Hefti, Camara, Lauper, García; Fassnacht, Sierro, Martins Pereira, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia.

Subs: Faivre, Zbinden, Buggy, Zesiger, Maceiras, Rieder, Jankewitz, Sulejmani, Spielmann, Kanga, Mambimbi, Siebatcheu

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Van de Beek, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo

Subs: Heaton, Kovar, Bailly, Dalot, Varane, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Elanga, Martial, Greenwood