[Teams] Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal take on AFC Wimbledon at the Emirates Stadium this evening in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta has made wholesale changes from the side that beat Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend with Aaron Ramsdale among those rested. Bernd Leno is recalled to start between the sticks tonight.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney are all rested ahead of Sunday’s North London Derby so Cedric Soares comes in at right-back while Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Nuno Tavares are also recalled to the Arsenal back four.

Surprisingly, Arteta has decided to start Thomas Partey despite a huge clash with Tottenham just four days away. The Ghana international starts alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in midfield this evening. Mohamed Elneny returns to the squad after recovering from a thigh injury but he’s named on the bench.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are among the Arsenal substitutes while Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are rested entirely ahead of the Spurs game. Alexandre Lacazette is recalled to lead the line up front for the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli has endured a disappointing start to the new season so he’ll be desperate to take his chance to impress tonight. The Brazilian line-up in the Arsenal attack along with Eddie Nketiah so Folarin Balogun has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Sambi, Partey, Maitland-Niles; Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Subs: Hein, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Saka, Balogun

AFC Wimbledon

Tzanev; Lawrence, Rudoni, Heneghan, Nightingale; Palmer, Woodyard; Walker, McCormick, Assal; Hartigan.

Subs: Csoka, Alexander, Mebude, Pressley, Chislett, Oualah, Marsh.