[Teams] Man Utd vs Villarreal: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Villarreal in the Champions League at Old Trafford tonight. Here are the line-ups:
David De Gea keeps his place in goal but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without several first team defenders this evening so the Norwegian coach has been forced into changes in defence. Luke Shaw is ruled out after picking up a knock during the defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend so Alex Telles comes in at left-back.
Harry Maguire is also missing due to an injury that he sustained against Villa so Victor Lindelof joins Raphael Varane in the middle of the Man Utd back four while Diogo Dalot starts at right-back in place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who starts a two-game suspension.
Solskjaer has moved Paul Pogba into a more central role as he starts alongside Scott McTominay in the middle of the park so Fred drops to the bench. Bruno Fernandes starts once again for Man Utd in the attacking midfield role so Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata have to settle for places on the bench this evening.
Jadon Sancho comes back in to the Manchester United line-up to start along with Mason Greenwood on the wings while Cristiano Ronaldo once again leads the line up front. Edinson Cavani is named among the substitutes along with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Greenwood
Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Matic, van de Beek, Cavani, Martial, Elanga
Villarreal
Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, A. Moreno; Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo; Yeremi, Danjuma; Alcácer
Subs: Asenjo, Gaspar, Iborra, Estupinan, Dia, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Pedraza, Iosifov, Filip
