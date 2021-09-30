Key duo return as Solskjaer makes 3 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Everton

Manchester United take on Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime, kick-off 12.30pm. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea has enjoyed an excellent start to the season and was once again instrumental in the comeback win over Villarreal on Wednesday night. Therefore, the Spaniard will keep his place ahead of Dean Henderson against Everton.

Defence: Man Utd are expected to make a couple of changes in defence with two key players set to return. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be recalled at right-back after missing the Champions League game in midweek due to suspension so Diogo Dalot will make way.

Luke Shaw missed the win over Villarreal due to a knock that he picked up against Aston Villa but he’s expected to come in for Alex Telles at left-back. Harry Maguire also sat out the European tie due to a calf injury that will keep him out until after the international break so Victor Lindelof is expected to keep his place alongside Raphael Varane in the middle of Manchester United’s back four.

Midfield: Solskjaer could mix things up in midfield with Fred recalled to the starting eleven after being on the bench last time out. Scott McTominay should keep his place so Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek will have to settle for places among the United substitutes once again.

Bruno Fernandes is almost certain to keep his place in the attacking midfield role so the likes of Juan Mata will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Attack: Manchester United were saved by Cristiano Ronaldo against Villarreal following his last gasp winner and the Portuguese international is expected to retain his place up front despite a disappointing performance overall in midweek.

That means Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will have to settle for places on the bench once again while Marcus Rashford is still not available despite stepping-up his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Paul Pogba could be moved into a wider role on the left while Mason Greenwood could keep his place in the Man Utd attack so Jadon Sancho may drop out after another frustrating outing on Wednesday night.

Jesse Lingard is pushing to make a start in the Premier League but we think the England international will once again be named among the subs against Everton this weekend.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: