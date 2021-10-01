Liverpool team news update: Klopp confirms huge double blow ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara.

Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool’s Champions League win over Porto on Tuesday night after picking up a muscle issue during Monday’s warm-down training session following the 3-3 draw with Brentford last weekend.

Liverpool had initially hoped the 22-year-old’s injury was nothing serious and he’d make a swift recovery but not only has Alexander-Arnold missed the trip to Porto but Klopp has now ruled him out of the visit of Manchester City on Sunday, too.

However, the good news for Liverpool fans is that Klopp is confident the England full-back will be available for selection again after the upcoming international break.

Alcantara also out

In a double blow, Liverpool will also be without Thiago Alcantara once again this weekend as Klopp says the midfielder is still recovering from a calf injury that he sustained during the win over Crystal Palace last month.

Alcantara has already missed the games against Brentford and Porto but Klopp feels the Spaniard will be fit and raring to go after the international break.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“No [update]. No ‘news’ means they are doing well but they won’t have enough time for being back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break. “But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think.”

The only other injury absentee for Liverpool is Harvey Elliott as the young midfielder continues to recover from a serious ankle injury so Klopp still has a very strong squad to choose from when they entertain City this weekend.

Liverpool head into Sunday’s game sitting one point clear of second placed Man City at the top of the table so they’ll be looking to cement that position with a positive result at Anfield.