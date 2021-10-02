[Teams] Brighton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium

Arsenal will look to continue their recent good form when they take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has been forced into a change in midfield after Granit Xhaka was ruled out for around three months with a knee ligament injury that he sustained during the 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is the man recalled to replace Xhaka as he starts alongside Thomas Partey in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard is once again in the attacking midfield role with Emile Smith Rowe keeping his place after an excellent display for Arsenal in the North London Derby.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line up front once again for the Gunners while Bukayo Saka supports the Gabon international so the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette have to settle for substitutes roles this evening.

Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place ahead of Bernd Leno in goal while Arteta sticks with the same back four that featured against Spurs in the North London Derby last time out. Takehiro Tomiyasu has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Arsenal since arriving in the summer and he once again keeps his place at right-back while Kieran Tierney starts at left-back.

Ben White and Gabriel will continue their blossoming partnership in the middle of the Gunners defence so Rob Holding is named on the bench once again.

As for Brighton, they’ve been dealt a blow as Yves Bissouma has failed a late fitness test and isn’t involved this evening. Adam Lallana starts in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Cucurella, Groß, Lallana, Veltman, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Connolly, MaCallister, March, Locadia, Roberts, Richards, Sarmiento.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang (c).

Subs: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette.