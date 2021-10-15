Leicester vs Man Utd Preview | Confirmed Team News | Expected Line-ups | Prediction

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came under fire for his team selection before the international break after resting Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba for the clash with Everton. It back-fired as the Toffees held United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford so Solskjaer will be keen to get back to winning ways as they begin a tough run of fixtures.

The draw against Everton has left Man Utd sitting fourth in the Premier League table but just two points separates the top six teams so they can apply some pressure on leaders Chelsea with a win at the King Power tomorrow.

However, Leicester are also in desperate need of points but for very different reasons. The Foxes have endured a disappointing start to the season and sit 13th in the table having won just two of their seven games so Brendan Rodgers will be keen to secure a morale-boosting victory over United on home soil.

Team news

Man Utd were dealt a major blow earlier this week when it was confirmed Raphael Varane is facing a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury that he sustained while away with the French squad.

Fred and Edinson Cavani won’t be involved at the King Power either after featuring during Brazil’s 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning.

However, Solskjaer confirmed Harry Maguire is back in training after recovering from a calf injury that’s kept him out in recent weeks so the United skipper could make a swift return to action this weekend.

In a further boost for Manchester United, Marcus Rashford is back in contention after recovering from a shoulder injury and he should make his first appearance of the season – although he may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Leicester will continue to be without the services of Wesley Fofana as he recovers from a serious ankle injury while James Justin and Wilfried Ndidi are also significant absentees for the hosts.

Jannik Vestergaard is also a doubt due to a knock but Jonny Evans is set to face his former club after overcoming a foot problem.

Expected line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Lookman, Soumare, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy, Iheanacho

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Prediction

Leicester 2-2 Man Utd: United have lost just one of their last 15 league games away to Leicester so this is certainly a fixture they’ve enjoyed in recent years. Solskjaer will be looking to extend that run tomorrow as he bids to get back to winning ways following the frustrating draw at home to Everton last time out.

Man Utd may be quietly confident of doing so against an out-of-sorts Leicester side but the Foxes are still a very dangerous outfit on their day and no doubt they’ll raise their game with one of the big boys coming to town.

I think we’ll see an entertaining game at the King Power but have a feeling Leicester might just get something.