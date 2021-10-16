[Teams] Leicester City vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Leicester City at the King Power stadium this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a major boost with the news that Harry Maguire is fit to start after recovering from injury. The England international lines-up alongside Victor Lindelof in the middle of defence with Raphael Varane ruled out due to a muscle problem.

David De Gea keeps his place in goal while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw once again occupy the full-back positions for Manchester United. Therefore, the likes of Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly are named among the substitutes.

Fred is ruled out following his involvement in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying victory over Uruguay during the early hours of Friday morning so Nemanja Matic is recalled to start in midfield this afternoon. Paul Pogba plays alongside the Serbian so Scott McTominay has to settle for a place on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo is recalled to lead the line up front for Man Utd with Edinson Cavani ruled out. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in attack while Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood start on the wings for the visitors.

Marcus Rashford is back in the Manchester United squad after recovering from shoulder surgery but he’s named on the bench along with Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

As for Leicester, James Maddison starts along with Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy in attack. Jonny Evans lines-up against his former side as he marshals the defence alongside Caglar Söyüncü.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Amartey, Söyüncü, Evans, Tielemans, Castagne, Soumaré, Ricardo Pereira, Iheanacho, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Choudhury, Albrighton, Lookman, Barnes, Pérez, Daka.

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Henderson, Alex Telles, Van de Beek, McTominay