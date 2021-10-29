Chelsea receive quadruple injury boost ahead of Newcastle United clash

Chelsea have received a quadruple injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United tomorrow.

The Blues recently progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-final following a penalty shoot-out win over Southampton.

Their focus will now shift to the league where they have a slender one-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the standings.

Ahead of the game, the club have confirmed a quadruple injury boost with Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta involved in training.

Pulisic has not featured for the west London giants since the opening weekend of the campaign. He picked up an ankle injury on international duty with USA in early September.

Meanwhile, Kante (muscle tightness), Christensen (tooth surgery) and Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder) only suffered minor setbacks, and could face the Magpies on Saturday.

However, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was nowhere to be seen in the training ground pictures. He was sidelined with a hip problem in midweek, and appears doubtful for tomorrow.

The Blues have made a fine start to their top-flight campaign. Barring the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, they have impressed in every other league game under Thomas Tuchel.

The club are currently coping with the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner up front due to injuries, but they have adequate options in the squad to provide cover.

Kai Havertz has done a credible job in the false number nine role, netting two goals in his last three matches.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has shown signs of finding consistency while Mason Mount should be full of confidence after bagging his maiden club hat-trick in the 7-0 rout of Norwich City.

The return of Pulisic is a big boost for the Blues. The 23-year-old has endured multiple spells with injuries during his time at the club, but there are no doubts over his quality.

He was on the scoresheet in the opening weekend against Crystal Palace, and will be aiming to re-establish himself after an extended period on the sidelines with a nagging ankle problem.

Tuchel may handle him with caution just like he has done with Kante, who has suffered minor niggles.