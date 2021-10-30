[Teams] Tottenham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester United to north London this evening with both clubs desperate for a positive result.

Nuno Espirito Santo has recalled Hugo Lloris after he was rested in the League Cup last time out. Eric Dier is also back in the Tottenham starting eleven as he lines-up along with Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero in defence.

Oliver Skipp keeps his place alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield while Giovani Lo Celso starts once again so Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli have to make-do with places on the Spurs bench.

Heung-min Son is recalled as he supports Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack this evening while Lucas Moura gets the nod ahead of Steven Bergwijn and Bryn Gil.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has moved to a back three with Victor Lindelof lining-up alongside Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire in defence. Aaron Wan-Bisska and Luke Shaw occupy the wing-back positions for Manchester United this evening.

Cavani starts

Fred is joined by Scott McTominay in midfield with Paul Pogba suspended following his sending off against Liverpool. Bruno Fernandes starts once again in the attacking midfield role for United so Donny van de Beek is named on the bench.

Edinson Cavani is given a start up front along with Cristiano Ronaldo so Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have to settle for places among the Man Utd substitutes in north London.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Emerson, Dier, Romero, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani.

Subs: Bailly, Rashford, Greenwood, Lingard, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Matic, Van de Beek