Arsenal team news update: Arteta offers positive injury update on Kieran Tierney

Arsenal will be looking to build on their recent good form with another win when they take on Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and the Gunners boss has provided a positive update on the fitness of Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish international has missed Arsenal’s last two Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Leicester City due to an ankle injury that he picked up during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last month.

However, in a boost for Arsenal, Arteta has confirmed the 24-year-old is now back in light training at London Colney – although the defender is yet to train fully with the rest of the squad.

Arsenal will assess Tierney in the next two training sessions before making a final decision over his involvement against Watford but Arteta is hopeful his full-back will be available on Sunday.

Arteta hopeful

Arteta told Arsenal.com:

Kieran has been training the last two days, he is feeling much better so hopefully he will be available. Let’s see in the next two training sessions how he’s feeling, he has done bits with the team but he’s not fully trained yet, so in the next two days we will see how he is and where his fitness is.

Tierney’s return to fitness would be a big boost for Arsenal but Arteta may still have a decision to make this weekend as Nuno Tavares has impressed in the last two games while deputising at left-back.

Elsewhere, the only other injury concern for Arsenal is Granit Xhaka. The midfielder is still recovering from a knee ligament injury that he sustained during the 3-1 victory over Tottenham in late September.

Xhaka won’t play again in 2021 as he continues his rehabilitation but Arsenal are hopeful the Switzerland international will resume full training early in the New Year.

The Gunners head into the Watford match sitting sixth in the Premier League table after beating Leicester City last weekend and they can move level on points with third-placed Man City with another win on Sunday.