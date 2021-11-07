Teams: Arsenal vs Watford – Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal will be looking to build on their recent good form when they take on Watford at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has been forced to make one change from the side that beat Leicester City last weekend with Thomas Partey ruled out with a groin injury. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the man to come in alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield.

Aaron Ramsdale starts once again in goal after his superb performance at the King Power last time out. Takehiro Tomiyasu keeps his place at right-back ahead of Cedric Soares while Nuno Tavares also keeps his spot at left-back despite Kieran Tierney’s return to fitness. The Scottish international has to settle for a place among the Arsenal substitutes.

Ben White starts alongside Gabriel in the middle of the back four so Rob Holding is once again on the bench. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line up front again for Arsenal while Alexandre Lacazette keeps his place too.

Bukayo Saka lines-up on the right flank with Emile Smith Rowe on the left so Martin Odegaard has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon. Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah are other attacking options from the bench for Arteta if needed.

As for Watford, Moussa Sissoko starts in midfield while fellow former Tottenham star Danny Rose also lines-up for the visitors today. Josh King leads the line up front with Ismaila Sarr offering support.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Sambi Lokonga, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Lacazette, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Tierney, Elneny, Odegaard, Pepe, Martinelli, Nketiah

Watford

Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Nkoulou, Rose, Tufan, Kucka, Sissoko, Sarr, Dennis, King.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Cleverley, Pedro, Masina, Fletcher, Hernandez, Sierralta.