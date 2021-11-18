Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba ruled out | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Watford

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon. Here is how we think Man Utd will line up for the game:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been in terrific form this season so he’ll keep his place between the sticks this weekend meaning Dean Henderson will once again have to settle for a place on the bench.

Defence: Man Utd have injury concerns in defence as Raphael Varane remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury while Luke Shaw is a major doubt for the trip to Watford due to concussion.

The left-back was forced to withdraw from the England squad after suffering a nasty blow to the head during United’s defeat to Man City so he may not be ready to feature this weekend. Alex Telles is on stand-by to fill-in at left-back.

Solskjaer went with a back three against City but he may revert to a flat back four this weekend with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back. Victor Lindelof is likely to partner Harry Maguire meaning Eric Bailly misses out after scoring an own goal in the derby.

Pogba out

Midfield: Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba as he’s been sent to Dubai to aid his recovery from a thigh injury so the Frenchman will be a huge miss for the visitors on Saturday.

Scott McTominay will be assessed due to a throat infection but he’s tipped to recover in time to start alongside Fred in the middle of the park. Should McTominay be ruled out then Donny van de Beek or Nemanja Matic will step in.

Bruno Fernandes is almost certain to keep his place in the attacking midfield role for United and he’ll be looking to put in an improved performance after disappointing against Man City last time out.

Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead the line up front for Man Utd this weekend but Edinson Cavani is a doubt due to a tendon injury that he sustained before the international break.

Marcus Rashford is pushing for a start after building up his match fitness this month having recovered from a shoulder injury so he could line-up on the left flank on Saturday.

Mason Greenwood will hope to keep his place on the right but Solskjaer may want to freshen things up with Jadon Sancho pushing for a recall. Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will have to make-do with places on the bench.

