Wolves vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool will look to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea with a win when they take on Wolves at Molineux this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Everton in midweek so Alisson Becker once again keeps goal for Liverpool. Joel Matip retains his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence so Ibrahima Konate must settle for a spot among the substitutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back for the visitors and Andrew Robertson starts at left-back once again so Kostas Tsimikas stays on the bench. Fabinho lines-up in the holding role this afternoon while Jordan Henderson captains the Liverpool side once again.

Thiago Alcantara will be looking to continue his fine recent form alongside Fabinho and Henderson in midfield. Naby Keita returned to training last week but this game comes too soon. However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Takumi Minamino are among the Liverpool subs this afternoon.

There is a familiar look to the Liverpool attack as Diogo Jota is once again supported by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with Roberto Firmino still on the sidelines recovering from a thigh injury that’s hampered him recently.

As for Wolves, Raul Jimenez starts up front and is supported by Hwang Hee-chan and Adama Traore. Ruben Neves lines-up in midfield along with Leander Dendoncker.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait Nouri, Adama, Jimenez, Hwang

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Moutinho, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams.