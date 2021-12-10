Expected Man Utd line-up vs Norwich City

Manchester United travel to Carrow Road for Saturday’s late Premier League kick-off against Norwich City.

The Red Devils recently won back-to-back league games for the first time since September, and have an excellent chance to extend the run against Norwich.

United played out a 1-1 stalemate against Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday, but it was a second string side with Ralf Rangnick making 11 changes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic are doubtful from the midweek game, but the duo are unlikely to make the starting line-up even if they are deemed fit.

Here is how Man Utd could line up against Norwich.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been ever-present in the league this term. The Spaniard has put in several stand-out performances for Man Utd and he’s expected to start between the sticks after being handed a breather in midweek where Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton shared the duties.

Defence: The backline should be identical to last weekend with Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles in the full-back roles while Victor Lindelof should partner Harry Maguire in central defence. Raphael Varane has been involved in training after his absence with a hamstring injury, and the centre-back may not be rushed back to action.

Luke Shaw had a fine outing from left-back with an assist for Mason Greenwood in midweek, but Telles could get the nod over him after a solid defensive showing against Crystal Palace. The Brazil international also impressed in the victory over Arsenal, and may not be dropped despite Shaw’s return after a head injury.

Midfield: Scott McTominay and Fred were lauded by Rangnick for their displays for Man Utd against Palace. They are expected to keep their places in the centre of the park. The latter has been in exceptional form lately with three goal contributions in two games. Donny van de Beek had the chance to prove himself in midweek, but failed to capitalise. His loose pass paved the way for Young Boys’ equaliser. Paul Pogba could be out until January with a thigh injury.

Attack: Bruno Fernandes appears to be finding form after an inconsistent run over the past few months. The Portuguese should keep his place in the attacking midfield alongside Jadon Sancho, who has shown drastic improvement since the November international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo should be a definite starter up front for Manchester United. Greenwood may get the nod over Marcus Rashford after an impressive midweek showing. He scored with a superb volley before creating a superb scoring chance for Juan Mata. Rangnick was full of praise for the £75k-a-week youngster , and he could be rewarded with his first league start in five weeks. Anthony Martial (knee) and Edinson Cavani (fitness) are still out.

Man Utd line-up (4-2-2-2) vs Norwich City