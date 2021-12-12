Arsenal fans delighted with Martin Odegaard’s performance vs Southampton

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter were impressed with the performance of Martin Odegaard during Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton.

The Gunners returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory at the Emirates. The result ended a two-match losing streak for the north London giants.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Martin Odegaard doubled the lead few minutes later with the first headed goal of his professional career.

Gabriel Magalhaes put the game beyond the Saints’ reach with a third after the hour mark. It was a solid performance from the Gunners after a couple of losses.

Odegaard was among the pick of the players. The Norwegian has hit a purple scoring patch lately. His goal against the Saints was his third in as many appearances.

Aside from his goal, he provided two key passes. The 22-year-old put Bukayo Saka on goal, but the club graduate was denied by the onrushing Willy Caballero.

Following the game, a number of Gunners supporters were delighted with the recent scoring form of Odegaard. A few of them took to Twitter to praise his recent showing.

Odegaard can't stop scoring, 3 goals in 3 games, what a player we got, i really hope he can regain this form 💪 — ✍🏿Cymoh. (@ProfCymOhAFC) December 11, 2021

Martin Odegaard is growing into Arsenal game. The way he uses through balls is something we haven’t seen since Cazorla or Ozil. He keeps on trying and trying. Really happy with his performance #afc — Ting (@thountula) December 11, 2021

Since when did Odegaard start scoring goals??? That’s 3 in 3 now — Matt (@matt____afc) December 11, 2021

Odegaard was electric today. — JØ Mágico (@afcJOmagico) December 11, 2021

Odegaard was class today if we can get him playing like that every week we might have a chance — 🧏🏻‍♂️ (@FinnAFC) December 11, 2021

Odegaard was out of the starting mix recently. The Norwegian got himself into scoring positions in the opposition third, but showed a reluctance to shoot on goal.

However, there has been a drastic change since the last international break. He has been making runs into the box, scoring in each of his last three appearances.

The £36m-rated star appears to be hitting form at the right time for the Gunners. They need to build a winning streak to keep themselves in top-four contention.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the league standings, but are only one point behind fourth-placed West Ham United. The Hammers could extend the lead against Burnley today.

The Hammers will be the Gunners’ next opponents in midweek. It is potentially a must-win game as their London rivals are a genuine threat to their Champions League hopes.